Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Sky Sports that Juan Foyth will not leave on loan.

According to a recent report in The Athletic, Foyth wants to play regular first-team football and is open to leaving Tottenham on loan in the January transfer window.

However, Mourinho has made it clear that the 21-year-old Argentina international central defender will not leave the club next month.

Mourinho told Sky Sports: "At the moment, the players that went to Munich with us are part of our squad, so I don't think there will be many doors open for players to get out on loan.

“If you want to be more direct like some media that was saying Foyth was one of them - I can kill it now. No chance.”

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Foyth has been at Tottenham since 2017, but the defender has made only a handful of appearances for the Premier League club’s first team.

The Argentina international has done well when he has been given the chance, and he could play a major role for the North London outfit this season.

With Spurs aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table and having also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Champions League, the 21-year-old will get chances in the coming weeks and months if he does well in training.