Jose Mourinho can't wait to use Tottenham's Erik Lamela

The Argentine hasn't trained under the new Tottenham Hotspur boss just yet.

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he's looking forward to finally being able to use Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela.

The Argentine was out injured at the time of Mauricio Pochettino's sacking in November and hasn't even returned to training under Mourinho just yet.

Lamela has been absent with a hamstring problem since October, but the newly-appointed Tottenham boss has revealed that he could have the former Roma star back by the end of this month.

He said to The Standard: "Been out for two months… not one training session with me," Mourinho said. "Never. I’m still waiting for his first training session. Hopefully soon.

"I hope I can have him for Christmas. When I say Christmas, I’m not saying Chelsea on the 22nd. But I hope maybe the 28th, first of January."

It remains to be seen what kind of a role Lamela will have under the Portuguese coach.

There are several players who look reborn since Mourinho replaced the legendary Spurs manager last month and it'll be interesting to see if Lamela falls into that category.

The 27-year-old won't give you a huge amount of goals and assists, but he works very hard for the side and could be key for the new boss.