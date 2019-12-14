Quick links

Jose Mourinho can't wait to use Tottenham's Erik Lamela

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with Eric Lamela after scoring his first goal of the night during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and...
The Argentine hasn't trained under the new Tottenham Hotspur boss just yet.

Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he's looking forward to finally being able to use Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela.

The Argentine was out injured at the time of Mauricio Pochettino's sacking in November and hasn't even returned to training under Mourinho just yet.

Lamela has been absent with a hamstring problem since October, but the newly-appointed Tottenham boss has revealed that he could have the former Roma star back by the end of this month.

He said to The Standard: "Been out for two months… not one training session with me," Mourinho said. "Never. I’m still waiting for his first training session. Hopefully soon.

 

"I hope I can have him for Christmas. When I say Christmas, I’m not saying Chelsea on the 22nd. But I hope maybe the 28th, first of January."

It remains to be seen what kind of a role Lamela will have under the Portuguese coach.

There are several players who look reborn since Mourinho replaced the legendary Spurs manager last month and it'll be interesting to see if Lamela falls into that category.

The 27-year-old won't give you a huge amount of goals and assists, but he works very hard for the side and could be key for the new boss.

Erik Lamela #11 of Tottenham Hotspur in action against A.S. Roma during an International Champions Cup match at SDCCU Stadium on July 25, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

