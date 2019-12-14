Jermaine Jenas singles out Liverpool's Joe Gomez for criticism

Joe Gomez is a huge player for Liverpool at this moment in time, due to injuries.

Jermaine Jenas has singled out Joe Gomez as the Liverpool player who needs to do more.

The 22-year-old hasn't had a brilliant season under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp just yet after slipping down the pecking order.

Klopp chose Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's defence, and then Dejan Lovren was deemed a better option than Gomez when the Cameroon international got injured.

Jenas told BBC Radio 5 Live on Friday: "The only one I would say who has been probably off it is probably Joe Gomez.

"He’s now got his chance now to get that form that he needs.”

The good news for Gomez is that he's about to get a lot more game time because, on Friday, the Liverpool boss revealed that Lovren now has a 'serious' injury.

What this means is that Gomez will be partnering Van Dijk in central defence for the foreseeable future and the former Charlton star certainly gave a good account of himself this afternoon.

Klopp's side laboured to a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield and Gomez was one of his side's better performers on the day, to be fair.

If he keeps that up then it'll be difficult for Matip and Lovren to get back into Liverpool's best XI, when fit. The German manager is depending on him now and he needs to answer the call.