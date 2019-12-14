Jermain Defoe sends message to Rangers' Dapo Mebude on Instagram

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have a gem in Dapo Mebude.

Jermain Defoe has tipped Dapo Mebude for very big things at Rangers.

The Ibrox side have had plenty of young and promising strikers at the club in recent years.

The likes of Ryan Hardie, Andrew Dallas and Zak Rudden have all come through the club's Auchenhowie academy but Mebude seems the most exciting of the lot.

The 18-year-old has been making quite a name for himself in Graeme Murty's development side as of late, with senior boss Steven Gerrard saying earlier this year [The Scottish Sun]: "There is no doubt about it, he will play for Rangers at some point."

Impressing the manager is one thing, but legendary striker Defoe seems to have taken Mebude under his wing.

The English striker posted a photo of himself alongside the teenager on Instagram, with the caption: "My little bro. I’ll be watching you score goals for years whilst I’m an old man at home drinking."

Mebude made his senior debut for Rangers back in May but chances have been few and far between since - and there's a good reason for that.

Gerrard has a phenom in the form of Alfredo Morelos this season, with the Colombian close to hitting the 30-goal mark already, while Defoe has proven himself a lethal back-up.

The 37-year-old has 13 goals across all competitions himself - including 10 in the Premiership - and there's been very little need for Mebude.

But his day will come.