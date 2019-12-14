Quick links

Jermain Defoe sends message to Rangers' Dapo Mebude on Instagram

Shane Callaghan
Zidane Iqbal (L) of Manchester United and Adedire Awokoya Mebude (R) of Rangers during the Super Cup NI football tournament junior section game between Manchester United and Rangers on...
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have a gem in Dapo Mebude.

Dapo Mebude of Rangers is seen prior to the Ladbrookes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium on February 16, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jermain Defoe has tipped Dapo Mebude for very big things at Rangers.

The Ibrox side have had plenty of young and promising strikers at the club in recent years.

The likes of Ryan Hardie, Andrew Dallas and Zak Rudden have all come through the club's Auchenhowie academy but Mebude seems the most exciting of the lot.

The 18-year-old has been making quite a name for himself in Graeme Murty's development side as of late, with senior boss Steven Gerrard saying earlier this year [The Scottish Sun]: "There is no doubt about it, he will play for Rangers at some point."

 

Impressing the manager is one thing, but legendary striker Defoe seems to have taken Mebude under his wing.

The English striker posted a photo of himself alongside the teenager on Instagram, with the caption: "My little bro. I’ll be watching you score goals for years whilst I’m an old man at home drinking."

 
 
 
My little bro @_dapomebude I’ll be watching you score goals for years whilst I’m an old man at home drinking ⚽️⚽️

Mebude made his senior debut for Rangers back in May but chances have been few and far between since - and there's a good reason for that.

Gerrard has a phenom in the form of Alfredo Morelos this season, with the Colombian close to hitting the 30-goal mark already, while Defoe has proven himself a lethal back-up.

The 37-year-old has 13 goals across all competitions himself - including 10 in the Premiership - and there's been very little need for Mebude.

But his day will come.

Dapo Mebude of Scotland competes for the ball with Kaito Hayashida of Japan during the Under19 Friendly Match between Scotland U19 and Japan U19 at Pinatar Arena on September 05, 2019 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

