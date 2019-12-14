Frank Lampard comments on Chelsea fans after 'flat' Stamford Bridge atmosphere

Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth this afternoon.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has told Football.London that he felt the crowd were 'flat' for today's 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

The Blues will have been expecting to ease past an injury-hit, out-of-form Bournemouth side, who were missing Harry Wilson, Callum Wilson, Nathan Ake and more.

However, Chelsea fell flat on the day. They racked up 18 shots but just five were on target, and they were made to pay for their profligacy.

Dan Gosling managed to snatch the winner for Bournemouth, hooking the ball over Kepa Arrizabalaga to seal all three points for the Cherries.

It's now four Premier League defeats in the last five games for Chelsea, with Lampard now facing his first real sticky patch as Blues boss.

The home defeats to West Ham and Bournemouth – both struggling at the time of the game – will particularly hurt, and there has been some blame placed with the fans.

Boss Lampard did admit that he thought the fans were 'flat' today, and whilst he won't blame the fans as some are, he understands their frustration.

Lampard noted that today's style of play just wasn't good enough, and called on the players to play with 'personality and balls' to get the crowd going.

“I don't blame the fans. I'm a Chelsea man and I will be the first one to say the fans were flat today and we needed them,”said Lampard. “I would be the first, but today I'm never going to say that because if I’m a fan sitting there today, Id also say 'pfft, too slow. Centre-back to centre back, full back to full back, back to centre back, back to full back and I don’t want to come and see that'.

“So I won't blame the fans, they come here to support the team, they will come to Tottenham next week, they will come to Southampton on Boxing Day and some responsibility is on the players to excite them, to have the personality and the balls to take the ball in an area and beat someone or play forwards. That's up to the players as well, so that's a joint thing,” he added.