'Fed up': Kris Boyd comments on talk about Rangers' Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers signed a new contract on Friday.

Kris Boyd had written in The Scottish Sun that he's 'fed up' of hearing how Steven Gerrard is only using Rangers as a stepping stone for a job down South.

Gerrard has done a superb job in the 18 months that he's been at Ibrox and led the club to the knockout phase of the Europa League with a 1-1 draw against Young Boys on Thursday.

It was only two-and-a-half years ago when Rangers failed to get past the first qualification phase of the competition under Pedro Caixinha.

As a reward, the Gers signed Gerrard up to a new deal until 2024 on Friday - the same day that Liverpool, his former club, tied down Jurgen Klopp to a new contract for the same length of time.

Gerrard has been tentatively touted as a potential Reds manager at some point in the future, but former Rangers hitman Boyd is growing tired of such speculation and insists that he's in it for the long haul in Govan.

He wrote in The Scottish Sun: "Gerrard has made it clear from day one he sees this as a long-time project. That’s why I’m fed up with people who keep saying he is only using Rangers as a stepping stone.

"It’s not until you are part of the club that you actually realise its size and stature. It doesn’t take long to suck you in and before you know it, you’re smitten. Gerrard has clearly caught the Rangers love bug."

Is Gerrard there for the long term? No because despite leading Rangers to the last-32 of the Europa League, he is under huge pressure if Celtic win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The light Blues, trailing their enemies by two points, have already lost one domestic trophy to the Hoops and perhaps a Scottish Cup wouldn't save the 39-year-old if Celtic move within one of 10-in-a-row.