Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

La Liga

Serie A

Luka Modric could reportedly ruin Tottenham's Kalidou Koulibaly hopes

Danny Owen
Luka Modric of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring Tottenham's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Tottenham Hotspur and SV Werder Bremen at White Hart Lane...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants Kalidou Koulibaly to strengthen his Spurs defence, but could La Liga giants Real Madrid beat them to the punch?

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli applauds during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

If Jose Mourinho feels his Tottenham Hotspur defence is in need of a rebuild, there are hardly few better candidates than Kalidou Koulibaly.

Arguably the best and most complete centre-half in world football right now, Napoli’s Senegalese powerhouse even outshone Virgil van Dijk during a recent 1-1 Champions League draw at Anfield.

And, with that faultless performance against Liverpool’s much-vaunted front three still fresh in the minds, Tottenham’s apparent interest in Koulibaly should have everyone on the white half of North London drooling.

 

According to El Desmarque, Mourinho has identified the 28-year-old as the man to lead Tottenham into a bright new era – despite an eye-watering £84 million price-tag which will have chairman Daniel Levy hyperventilating.

Unfortunately, Spurs are not the only team in white hoping to sign a man who has gone from strength to strength at the Stadio San Paulo.

El Desmarque claims that a Real Madrid side who have looked vulnerable at the back for far too long are willing to offer £42 million plus 2018 Ballon D’Or winner Luka Modric in an attempt to sway Napoli into selling their prized asset.

Luka Modric of Real Madrid celebrates goal 3-1 during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 23, 2019 in Madrid Spain

Modric, the veteran Croatian playmaker who blossomed at Tottenham and became truly world-class at the Bernabau, is 34 years of age now and has lost his place to young Uruguayan Fede Valverde in recent weeks.

Getting him out the door while bringing in Koulibaly would be nothing short of a Madridian masterstroke.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli is challenged by James Milner of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 27, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch