Luka Modric could reportedly ruin Tottenham's Kalidou Koulibaly hopes

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants Kalidou Koulibaly to strengthen his Spurs defence, but could La Liga giants Real Madrid beat them to the punch?

If Jose Mourinho feels his Tottenham Hotspur defence is in need of a rebuild, there are hardly few better candidates than Kalidou Koulibaly.

Arguably the best and most complete centre-half in world football right now, Napoli’s Senegalese powerhouse even outshone Virgil van Dijk during a recent 1-1 Champions League draw at Anfield.

And, with that faultless performance against Liverpool’s much-vaunted front three still fresh in the minds, Tottenham’s apparent interest in Koulibaly should have everyone on the white half of North London drooling.

According to El Desmarque, Mourinho has identified the 28-year-old as the man to lead Tottenham into a bright new era – despite an eye-watering £84 million price-tag which will have chairman Daniel Levy hyperventilating.

Unfortunately, Spurs are not the only team in white hoping to sign a man who has gone from strength to strength at the Stadio San Paulo.

El Desmarque claims that a Real Madrid side who have looked vulnerable at the back for far too long are willing to offer £42 million plus 2018 Ballon D’Or winner Luka Modric in an attempt to sway Napoli into selling their prized asset.

Modric, the veteran Croatian playmaker who blossomed at Tottenham and became truly world-class at the Bernabau, is 34 years of age now and has lost his place to young Uruguayan Fede Valverde in recent weeks.

Getting him out the door while bringing in Koulibaly would be nothing short of a Madridian masterstroke.