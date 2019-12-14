Confirmed Liverpool v Watford lineups: Shaqiri starts, Robertson on the bench

Liverpool take on Watford in the Premier League today.

Liverpool go with Alisson in goal, but there's a surprise at left back with James Milner picked ahead of Andrew Robertson today.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk join Milner in defence, with Gini Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson in central midfield.

Xherdan Shaqiri looks set to be given a free role in midfield, behind the famed front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Robertson is only the bench, alongside Adrian, Neco Williams, Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi.

Meanwhile, Watford start with Ben Foster in goal, behind a back four of Adrian Mariappa, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart and Kiko Femenia.

Etienne Capoue and Abdoulaye Doucoure feature in midfield, with Will Hughes pushed forward into the number 10 role by Nigel Pearson.

Gerard Deulofeu and Ismaila Sarr start out wide, flanking striker Troy Deeney in the Watford attack, with Andre Gray on the bench.

Watford substitutes: Heurelho Gomes, Craig Dawson, Dimitri Foulquier, Nathaniel Chalobah, Domingos Quina and Isaac Success.

