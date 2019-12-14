Quick links

Confirmed: Leeds United v Cardiff City lineups at Elland Road

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are in action against Cardiff City at Elland Road this afternoon.

Leeds United will be looking to maintain their good run of form when they take on Cardiff City at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will head into the match against Cardiff at home on the back of a 2-0 victory over Hull City at Elland Road.

Leeds are going strong in the league at the moment and one of the favourites for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

 

The West Yorkshire outfit are scoring goals and also looking defensively brilliant, and they should be able to pick up all three points against Cardiff at home this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Welsh outfit cuttingly find themselves ninth in the Championship table with 31 points from 21 matches.

The Bluebirds are just three points behind sixth-placed Preston North End and are very much in the running for the playoffs.

This is how Leeds and Cardiff will line up at Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon:

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, White, Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Hernandez, Bamford

Subs: Miazek, Douglas, Alioski, Struijk, Gotts, Clarke, Nketiah

