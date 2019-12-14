Chelsea fans rip into Willian on Twitter

Chelsea fans weren't happy with a certain Willian this afternoon.

Chelsea fans on Twitter are slaughtering Willian for his performance in this afternoon's visit of Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Frank Lampard started the Brazilian attacker for the 12th time in the Premier League this season.

But Willian did little to justify his spot in the team and was hauled off for Callum Hudson-Odoi on 65 minutes.

The former Shakhtar and Anzhi winger, a £30 million signing in 2013 [The 42], struggled with his delivery from corners and free kicks, while he did very little with the ball in an attacking sense too.

Willian's lack of end product was also evident in Chelsea's defeat by Everton last week.

And here's how fans of the West London club reacted to his performance this afternoon.

Why must Willian stop the ball and dance on it? I just don't get it. I am sick of it. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) December 14, 2019

willian is shocking — pro bowl mvp (@rynej__) December 14, 2019

Willian was utter trash, till he was subbed — Million Dollar Guy (@Sijistical) December 14, 2019

CHO produced more useful crosses in less than 10mins while Willian needs a season to produce one decent — Chelista (@ChelseaVibe) December 14, 2019

Willian needs to get off.... The planet — TidingTiding (@manan_ms) December 14, 2019

Lampard needs to bin Willian — ZUBY (@iam_zuby) December 14, 2019

Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Willian and Pulisic have been 0/10 today. — Richie Haddad (@Richie_Haddad17) December 14, 2019

Willian is so shocking at corners but he still takes everyone mind blowing — Dustin Dressler (@dwdressler45662) December 14, 2019

Mark my words Willian will make sure Lampard will get sack — Nithin Jose@ChelseaFC (@Nithinkottaram) December 14, 2019

Imagine fans saying Zaha is not good enough while we have crap willian and toothless Pulisic going forward #CHEBOU — chidii (@chidii4) December 14, 2019

Willian is the most useless Chelsea player ever! — Obà Oluségun (@ThePsalms_NG) December 14, 2019

As for the match, Dan Gosling scored an 85th-minute winner as the Cherries and Eddie Howe pulled off a shock upset.

Chelsea are still fourth but a Tottenham win on Sunday could take Jose Mourinho's side to within three points of their London rivals, having boasted a 12-point lead last month.