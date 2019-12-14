Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

Chelsea fans rip into Willian on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
Willian of Chelsea closes down Joleon Lescott during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
Chelsea fans weren't happy with a certain Willian this afternoon.

Willian of Chelsea (L) and Kortney Hause of Wolves (R) battle for possession during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at Molineux on...

Chelsea fans on Twitter are slaughtering Willian for his performance in this afternoon's visit of Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Frank Lampard started the Brazilian attacker for the 12th time in the Premier League this season.

But Willian did little to justify his spot in the team and was hauled off for Callum Hudson-Odoi on 65 minutes.

The former Shakhtar and Anzhi winger, a £30 million signing in 2013 [The 42], struggled with his delivery from corners and free kicks, while he did very little with the ball in an attacking sense too.

 

Willian's lack of end product was also evident in Chelsea's defeat by Everton last week.

And here's how fans of the West London club reacted to his performance this afternoon.

As for the match, Dan Gosling scored an 85th-minute winner as the Cherries and Eddie Howe pulled off a shock upset.

Chelsea are still fourth but a Tottenham win on Sunday could take Jose Mourinho's side to within three points of their London rivals, having boasted a 12-point lead last month.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

