Celtic, Rangers and Leeds chasing £2.5m Louis Appere - report

Leeds, Celtic and Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are linked to a Scottish striker.

Leeds United, Celtic and Rangers are reportedly some of the teams chasing a young striker in Scotland.

All three might be in the market for a new centre-forward in January.

Leeds might have to find an Eddie Nketiah replacement amid suggestions that his loan from Arsenal will be cut short, while Celtic and Rangers might need back-ups for Odsonne Edouard, Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe respectively.

And according to Team Talk, all three are looking at Dundee United's Louis Appere.

The report claims that the Whites and the Old Firm duo are interested in the 20-year-old Scottish attacker, whose club value him at around £2.5 million.

It adds that United will sell if their valuation is met.

Appere has contributed to nine goals in 13 Championship starts for the Tangerine, scoring four and setting up five.

It's quite a steep asking price for a striker who isn't hugely prolific or established in a top-flight division and time will tell whether Leeds, Celtic or Rangers are genuinely interested.

What he does have going for him is youth and clear potential, but Team Talk adds that the likes of Norwich City, a Premier League side, are also in the reckoning.