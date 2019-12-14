Cardiff City’s Lee Tomlin responds to a Leeds United fan

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United drew with Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday.

Cardiff City attacker Lee Tomlin has responded to a Leeds United fan on Twitter.

Leeds played out a 3-3 draw with Cardiff at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were 3-0 up after 52 minutes, but the Welsh club staged a comeback and drew 3-3 despite playing the final few minutes with 10 men.

Tomlin, who can also operate as a striker or as an attacking midfielder, provided a stunning assist for Cardiff’s third goal.

During the game, a Leeds fan mocked the 30-year-old former Middlesbrough man on Twitter, but it is Tomlin who has had the last laugh.

Promotion race

The result on Saturday means that Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 47 points from 22 matches, two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

As for Cardiff, the Bluebirds are now 12th in the standings with 32 points from 22 games, three points behind sixth-placed Fulham.