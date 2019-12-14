Brentford ace makes Premier League claim about Aston Villa linked Said Benrahma

Said Benrahma's staggering Championship displays for Brentford could pave the way for a £20m reunion with Dean Smith at Aston Villa.

Aston Villa target Said Benrahma is ready and waiting to show off his dazzling skills in the Premier League according to Rico Henry – not that his Brentford team-mate will want the influential winger to go anywhere during the January transfer window.

Arguably the most naturally gifted footballer outside of the top flight, the Algerian winger is the sort of footballer who puts ‘beautiful’ into the Beautiful Game. No one in the division can match his ability to leave full-backs red faced and tangle-legged with Benrahma’s sublime hat-trick against Hull City last season having to be seen to be believed.

Sky Sports reported in November that Dean Smith is hopeful of raiding Griffin Park again to bring the £20 million-rated attacker to Villa Park in the New Year.

And Henry, who has dovetailed so brilliantly with Benrahma down the Brentford left this season, is under no illusions that this buzzing Bee can play at a higher level.

“We know he can play in the top division,” Henry, who worked with Smith at Brentford and Walsall, told the Surrey Comet.

“He showed that last season with the amount of assists he had. We give the ball to Said and he does what he does. He’ll always look to take on the defenders.

“Sometimes he’s not too good at tracking back but we’ve got a good relationship that works for both of us.”

Benrahma is one of a number of exciting wide players who has been linked with a move to Aston Villa recently, including Millwall talisman Jed Wallace and Chelsea veteran Pedro.

So time is running out for Anwar El Ghazi and Trezeguet, in particular, with just a fortnight to go until the January window opens.

And if Benrahma can adapt to the Premier League like the last Algerian winger who took the Championship by storm (a certain Riyad Mahrez) then he will be a snip at £20 million.