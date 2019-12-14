Brendan Rodgers comments on Leicester City catching Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are ahead of Leicester City at the top of the Premier League table at the moment.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has told The Telegraph that his side are ready to take advantage if Liverpool slip up in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 46 points from 16 matches.

Leicester are eight points behind the Reds in second place, while Manchester City - who have won the league title for the past two seasons - are six points behind the Foxes.

Rodgers almost guided Liverpool to the league title in 2013-14, and the former Celtic boss has said that Leicester are ready to pounce should Jurgen Klopp’s side slip up.

Rodgers told The Telegraph: “Liverpool have got everything there, they are eight points clear and have been consistently outstanding over the last couple of seasons. They've lost one league game in 18 months [against Manchester City in January 2019].

"Everything is there for them. I think every other team behind has got to try and be close enough that if anything happens, you're ready to pounce. But until that [point], you've got to focus on your own game and look to keep developing."

Catching Liverpool

Liverpool have been the best team in the Premier League this season, and the consistency with which they are winning games is marvellous.

Leicester are also doing well at the moment, but their squad is not as good as the Reds, and it is hard to see the Foxes catch Liverpool even if the Merseyside outfit slip up once or twice.