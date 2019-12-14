Quick links

Barry Ferguson comments on Rangers duo Steven Gerrard and Alfredo Morelos

Subhankar Mondal
Blackpool manager Barry Ferguson during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool at Loftus Road on March 29, 2014 in London, England.
Steven Gerrard has signed a new contract with Glasgow Rangers.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Barry Ferguson has written in The Daily Record that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is not using the Gers as a stepping stone.

The former Rangers star believes that Gerrard signing a new contract with the Ibrox club and committing his long-term future to the Scottish Premiership outfit shows his intention.

Ferguson has also praised Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for the way he bounced back from his failure to score from the penalty spot against Celtic last weekend to find the net against Young Boys in the Europa League on Thursday evening, and has hailed the 23-year-old for becoming the top scorer in the Europa League group stage with six goals, as reported on BBC Sport.

 

Ferguson wrote about Gerrard in The Daily Record: “By signing the new deal he has cut short any claims that he is using the club as a stepping stone and now he will be focused on putting silverware in the cabinet. The contract shows that he is settled, committed and is determined to lead the club.”

Ferguson wrote about Morelos in The Daily Record: “Hampden would still have been in the back on his mind. But the way he took his goal against Young Boys – it wasn’t just instinctive and he had two or three seconds to think about his finish – shows he has a calm head when it matters.”

The former Rangers star added: “To finish as the top scorer for the group stage is an outstanding achievement when you think of some of the strikers playing in the competition. And keeping hold of him beyond January will be key to what Gerrard and the club are trying to do this season.”

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers, blue, 20) scores to make it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Bright future for Rangers

Gerrard has been brilliant as the Rangers manager since he was appointed in the role in the summer of 2018.

Rangers are challenging for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and have also progressed to the knocking rounds of the Europa League.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

