Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

'Absent again': Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn display in today's defeat

Giuseppe Labellarte
John McGinn of Aston Villa uns from John Fleck of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa at Bramall Lane on December 14, 2019 in...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Aston Villa midfielder once again played poorly as Dean Smith's charges returned to Villa Park empty handed.

John McGinn of Aston Villa uns from John Fleck of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa at Bramall Lane on December 14, 2019 in...

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to slate John McGinn's performance in today's Premier League defeat.

Dean Smith's charges headed to Sheffield United but weren't at the races as they slipped to a 2-0 loss.

McGinn was brilliant last term for Villa and began this season brightly but has flattered to deceive for the past few games, and against the Blades, he was largely anonymous.

 

In the battle of the two Scotland international midfielders, McGinn was very much second best against John Fleck, who scored twice to help Chris Wilder's side to victory.

It seems as though many Villa fans are worried that the claret and blue lynchpin is in need of a rest - after all, he's played every minute of every Villa league game this term.

Some others, meanwhile, want Smith to rejig his formation, with or without McGinn.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the £3million man's display:

Villa currently have 15 points from 17 Premier League games, having lost their last three in a row, and up next for Smith and co is their League Cup clash with Liverpool at Villa Park.

Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry speaking to Aston Villa Manager \ Head Coach Dean Smith during the Sky Bet Championship between Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers at Villa Park on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch