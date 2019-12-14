'Absent again': Aston Villa fans react to John McGinn display in today's defeat

The Aston Villa midfielder once again played poorly as Dean Smith's charges returned to Villa Park empty handed.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to slate John McGinn's performance in today's Premier League defeat.

Dean Smith's charges headed to Sheffield United but weren't at the races as they slipped to a 2-0 loss.

McGinn was brilliant last term for Villa and began this season brightly but has flattered to deceive for the past few games, and against the Blades, he was largely anonymous.

In the battle of the two Scotland international midfielders, McGinn was very much second best against John Fleck, who scored twice to help Chris Wilder's side to victory.

It seems as though many Villa fans are worried that the claret and blue lynchpin is in need of a rest - after all, he's played every minute of every Villa league game this term.

Some others, meanwhile, want Smith to rejig his formation, with or without McGinn.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the £3million man's display:

Really really poor from #avfc. Resemblance of last year when we went on that bad run. Ball retention is absolutley horrid, players not brave on the ball & no intensity to presa. McGinn needs a break. Hause good on his return. Next few games are massive. — Bhavik Patel (@BazlaP) 14 December 2019

Wesley would be better coming off the bench. If he can get that goal from the bench hopefully he can grow from it. No point playing an out of form player. Bring him on off the bench. McGinn just needs a rest. Been a stand out player so far but you need to be 100% in the prem — Charlie Theo (@Theodouloulou) 14 December 2019

At the moment, we’re not carrying a threat up front - Wes needs a break and when he’s back needs a partner to help. So alone. Midfield is missing. Grealish wide has helped him, but maybe not team. McGinn is dead on his feet and has been really poor the past 3 games now. #avfc — Alex Berwick (@Alex_Berwick) 14 December 2019

McGinn has been poor since at least Wolves away. — Si R (@Sprawlsy) 14 December 2019

Formation not working. Long balls from back to Wesley who is isolated all the time as no back up from wingers/midfield. Poor in possession, all over the place when defending. Mcginn absent again. Grealish deep picking up the ball. Just wander what they practise in training — Mark Vickery (@MarkVickery6) 14 December 2019

Grealish back to the middle. McGinn dropped for Hourihane. Play wingers both sides. Try Kodjia. Try shooting. Pass better. — Matt AVFC (@everysongsung) 14 December 2019

We looked a bit clueless, put jack back in the middle with mcginn ,, quick guys on the wings ,,, back to basics — Jason Calvert (@jasonLGcalvert) 14 December 2019

We as fans have the right to be. I personally don’t care about sentiment or anything like that. Mcginn shouldn’t have played, was too tired. And we looked awful as a whole. Smith needs to answer serious questions imo if we’re gonna stay up... because at this point screw sentiment — Andreas (@TheVillaGamerYT) 14 December 2019

Change formation and freshen the squad up maybe go two up top. Stop playing Grealish out wide and more central. Drop Mcginn or should I say rest him. We got to get 6 points from next two games or I feel come end of January we will be in a bad place. — Andy Taylor (@AndyTails) 14 December 2019

Aww must win next week I think mcginn has to be dropped I love the guy but hes been off it now for a month something has to give — Michael Kiernan (@Michael17242233) 14 December 2019

Villa currently have 15 points from 17 Premier League games, having lost their last three in a row, and up next for Smith and co is their League Cup clash with Liverpool at Villa Park.