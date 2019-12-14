Arsenal should worry about Napoli's Lucas Torreira interest

Napoli are reportedly interested in the Arsenal star and fans should be worried.

Let's face it, the Raul Sanllehi era at Arsenal hasn't been a roaring success as of yet.

Eighteen months after Arsene Wenger's exit, the North Londoners are ninth in the Premier League table and as close to being relegated as they are to finishing in the top four.

One major reasons for Arsenal's decline is player recruitment.

Quite a lot of players have joined the club under Sanllehi's watch but only a handful of the big-money additions have proven to be good signings.

At £27 million [The Irish Times], Lucas Torreira is the second-most expensive player to arrive at Arsenal since the Spaniard has been at the Emirates - only Nicolas Pepe has cost more.

Torreira only joined the club in July of 2018 and he is definitely more of a hit than a miss in terms of being a successful signing, but already there's a serious risk of losing the Uruguay international.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli are interested in signing the 23-year-old midfielder and this should genuinely worry the Premier League side.

It's worrying because Napoli have a certain Gennaro Gattuso in the dugout these days and, being a defensive midfielder, Torreira might well find the prospect of joining a bit more appealing.

Gattuso won two Champions League titles and a World Cup during his illustrious career and he did so as a defensive midfielder.

He was one of the best in the business and it's so plausible to believe that Torreira is attracted to working under such a figure on the training ground everyday.

The legendary Italian has the experience and nous to take the South American's game to the next level entirely.

Arsenal fans haven't got to enjoy Torreira - who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract - for that long, but if the Napoli rumour is true then it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he goes for it.