Arsenal should be kicking themselves if Wolves beat them to Hwang Hee-chan

Wolves are reportedly moving for Red Bull Salzburg attacker Hwang Hee-chan.

Red Bull Salzburg have impressed this season, but part of their success is the ever-present threat of losing some of their key players.

They're no strangers to that situation, having sold Dayor Upamecano, Duje Caleta-Car, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Moanes Dabour in recent memory. In fact, much of their model is predicated on signing young players to eventually sell them on and make a profit.

The likes of Erling Braut Haaland and Dominik Szoboszlai have their admirers, whilst attacker Takumi Minamino is all set to join Liverpool in January.

Another Salzburg star could be Premier League-bound in 2020, as The Telegraph claim that Wolverhampton Wanderers are lining up a move to bring Hwang Hee-chan to Molineux.

With Salzburg losing Minamino, they're reluctant to lose Hwang in January, but Wolves appear to have formed a very clever plan by offering to buy the South Korean in January, only to loan him back to Salzburg for the rest of the season.

That would surely be hugely appealing to the Austrian side, and it's the sort of move that would leave Arsenal and their fans kicking themselves if they pull it off.

The Daily Mail recently noted that Arsenal have been tracking Hwang too, ahead of potentially launching a move to sign him in 2020.

Hwang, 23, has racked up nine goals and 14 assists in 22 games this season, bouncing back from a disappointing spell at Hamburg whilst offering pace and drive alongside Haaland.

Those attributes, as well as his ability to play out wide, would have made Hwang a fine addition for Arsenal and help balance their attack, but they appear to have been caught out by Wolves, who are now favourites to secure a deal.

Maybe without a manager, it's hard for Arsenal to get involved in early moves like these, and Wolves are seizing the initiative by carving out a cunning plan to secure Hwang's signature.

That has to sting for the Gunners, who pulled off a similar deal for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, but now risk missing out on a talented young attacker in Hwang as concerning transfer reports emerge before January has even started.