Arsenal confirm Kieran Tierney blow

Arsenal have confirmed that Kieran Tierney will be absent for around three months.

The Scotland left-back suffered a dislocated shoulder in the 3-1 win at West Ham United five days ago.

And The Standard reported that Tierney would be out until around March, after Arsenal revealed that he had suffered a shoulder issue.

The Gunners have now confirmed that the 22-year-old will 'rehabilitate for around three months'.

They wrote on their official website: "Right shoulder. Dislocated right shoulder during West Ham United (a). Kieran will undergo surgery next week and will rehabilitate for around three months."

The former Celtic star has had rotten luck since joining the Premier League side in a £25 million deal this past summer.

In fact, the young defender has only managted 63 minutes of league action since arriving in North London.

It looks very much like his first season down South will be something of a write-off, but it remains to be seen who Arsenal will get in January as cover, because they certainly need a fit and reliable left-back in the mean time.