Xbox Series X: Estimated price and 8K resolution specs

The estimated price for the recently revealed Xbox Series X as well as some specs including the capacity for 8K resolution.

The Game Awards 2019 took place in the ungodly hours of the morning in the United Kingdom, but for Microsoft loyalists the test of endurance may have been worthwhile thanks to the stunning reveal of the absolutely gorgeous but oddly named Xbox Series X. In this article you'll discover the estimated price floating around the internet as well some revealed specs including the capacity for 8K resolution.

Although its name isn't particularly glamorous or well-received, the Xbox Series X console is a vertical sculpture of beauty that resembles a PC in all the best ways. It was revealed during the Game Awards this morning (or last night) with an adrenaline-pumping cinematic trailer for Hellblade II from Ninja Theory.

Below you'll find its estimated price as well as some specs.

Xbox Series X supports 8K gaming

The Xbox Series X will reportedly have the capacity to support 8K resolution with frame rates of up to 120 fps.

Per a report from the Verge, the "Xbox Series X will include a custom-designed CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture."

Microsoft is additionally using an NVMe SSD, and this will supposedly eliminate load times to make the Xbox Series X the fastest console.

In addition to all of the above, Microsoft has also announced that the "Xbox Series X will deliver hardware accelerated ray tracing and a new level of performance never before seen in a console."

The holiday 2020 console is said to be twice as powerful as the Xbox One and it's said to be hitting around 12 teraflops.

For those of who you don't care about all the technological mumbo jumbo and only care about games, then the good news is that the Xbox Series X will additionally support extensive backwards compatibility.

Per Microsoft themselves, Xbox loyalists can expect "thousands of your favorite games across four generations of gaming, all your Xbox One gaming accessories, and industry-leading services like Xbox Game Pass to be available when you power on your Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020."

What is the price for Xbox Series X?

Microsoft hasn't announced a price for the Xbox Series X.

An official price has yet to be announced but estimations around the internet suggest it'll cost $500 at launch thanks to how the Xbox One and Xbox One X were previously shelved.

No one knows when a price will officially be announced, but E3 2020 seems to be a reasonable prediction.