World Darts Championship 2020 prize money explained - including special bonus prize!

The 2020 World Darts Championship gets underway on December 13th with a new twist for the prize money.

As another year is about to draw to a close, Christmas has already come early for darts fans as the 2019/20 World Darts Championship is about to get underway!

The 2020 edition of the competition is hugely anticipated not only for three weeks of incredible darts action but also because there's been a shakeup in the prize money reward for this year's tournament.

Holland's Michael van Gerwen will no doubt have his sights firmly set on taking home the top prize once again this year after dominating the last 12 months of darts.

But just what is the world number one and the rest of the field playing for?

EYE-CANDY OR EYE-SORE? Is Arsenal’s bruised bananna kit beautiful or digusting?

World Darts Championship 2020

The 2019/20 World Darts Championship is set to get underway on the evening of Friday, December 13th and will run until the final match-up on New Year's Day.

The tournament itself is being held at Alexandra Palance in London with over 50,000 darts fans expected to be in attendance throughout the course of the event.

The prize money

As mentioned, the Dutch dynamo Michael van Gerwen goes into the tournament as the favourite after winning almost every competition he's entered this year.

As a result, Mighty Mike will no doubt be aiming to take home the winning share of the World Darts Championship prize money.

The total prize money for the 2020 edition is £2.5 million and is broken down as follows.

Winners: £500,000

Runners-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Fourth round losers: £35,000

Third round losers: £25,000

Second round losers: £15,000

First round losers: £7,500

A unique twist in 2020

However, for the first time in World Darts Championship history, there will be a special bonus prize of £100,000 for any player who is able to hit two nine-dart finishes, something which has never been accomplished at the World Championship before.

How to watch

Coverage of the 2020 World Darts Championship can be found on Sky Sports throughout the tournament with Sky Sports Main Event, Darts and Mix all showing the first day's action from 7pm on December 13th.

If you don't have Sky Sports on your TV, you can always catch the action on Sky's streaming service Now TV.