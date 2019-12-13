Wolves reportedly watched Dinamo Zagreb this week as former target Dani Olmo scores a stunner

Dani Olmo's stunning Champions League goal for Dinamo Zagreb will certainly have caught the eye of Premier League flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers sent scouts to a Champions League game on Wednesday night, according to Sportske Novosti. But is it just a happy coincidence that a man who was linked with a big-money move to Molineux over the summer was in action?

For now, we can only speculate but, with Wolves already having shown an interest in Spain international Dani Olmo this year, the Dinamo Zagreb winger won’t have done his chances of a move to Molineux any harm with a stunning volley against Manchester City.

A Gabriel Jesus hat-trick might have inspired City to a 4-1 win in the Croatian capital in midweek but it was Olmo who scored the goal of the game.

The one-time Barcelona starlet showed brilliant technique to lash a first-time strike into the roof of the City net – his seventh strike in all competitions this season.

And Pep Guardiola himself couldn’t help but be impressed by a man who has clubs from all over the continent batting their eyelashes in his direction.

"He's a top player- he has a bright future, of course,” the former Barcelona boss told the Mirror.

"His performance today shows it. About the transfer and the money he deserves, that is not the point. The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe.”

Ruthless in front of goal, adaptable enough to play anywhere across the attack and blessed with a commendable work-rate, Olmo would have no trouble adapting to Nuno Espirito Santo’s demands if Wolves renew their interest during the January transfer window.

Sportske Novosti reported in July that the Midland giants had offered £22.5 million for the youngster’s services. But after another standout display, his price-tag could be higher than ever now.