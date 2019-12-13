Quick links

Wolves fans react on Twitter to Oskar Buur display at Molineux last night

Oskar Buur of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball past Tyler Boyd of Besiktas during the UEFA Europa League group K match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Besiktas at Molineux...
Nuno Espirito's Wolverhampton Wanderers hammered their opponents at Molineux last night with Oskar Buur claiming a lovely assist.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's brilliant 4-0 win at Molineux last night and Wolves youngster Oskar Buur was given plenty of praise.

The 21-year-old made his first appearance for the Wolves first team since scoring in a 2-2 draw with Hull in April 2018, being named by Nuno Espirito Santo in the starting XI against Besiktas.

 

 

Buur began nervously - understandable given his inexperience at senior level - but grew into the game as Wolves turned the screw, providing a useful attacking outlet and even creating a neat assist for Diogo Jota's hat-trick goal.

Here is what some Wolves fans said on social media about Buur's display at Molineux:

Wolves, seeking to claim top spot in Group K, couldn't breach the opposition back line in the first half but the game surged into life in the second as Jota's introduction saw him net a quick treble.

The Portuguese opened the scoring on 57 minutes, just over a minute after coming on, heading home, then struck on the rebound in the 63rd minute after Leander Dendoncker hit the post.

Dendoncker then made it three in the 67th minute before Jota fired in his fourth, making it a memorable night at Molineux - though on the flip side, Braga won 4-2 at Slovan Bratislava to top Group K.

