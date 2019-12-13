Wolves fans react on Twitter to Oskar Buur display at Molineux last night

Nuno Espirito's Wolverhampton Wanderers hammered their opponents at Molineux last night with Oskar Buur claiming a lovely assist.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on Twitter about their side's brilliant 4-0 win at Molineux last night and Wolves youngster Oskar Buur was given plenty of praise.

The 21-year-old made his first appearance for the Wolves first team since scoring in a 2-2 draw with Hull in April 2018, being named by Nuno Espirito Santo in the starting XI against Besiktas.

Buur began nervously - understandable given his inexperience at senior level - but grew into the game as Wolves turned the screw, providing a useful attacking outlet and even creating a neat assist for Diogo Jota's hat-trick goal.

Here is what some Wolves fans said on social media about Buur's display at Molineux:

Really impressed with Oskar Buur so far. Looks stronger, more composed & completely in-sync with the midfield. More than capable understudy to Doherty on the basis of this opening half. — Charlie Gregory (@CharIieGreg) 12 December 2019

Assist for Buur. He's done well! — Ian H (@WolfieOnTees) 12 December 2019

WOW WOW WOW! A treble in 11 minutes! A tap-in at the far post - put on a plate by Buur. Exceptional work from the young right-wing-back (68)! #wwfc — Joe Edwards (@JoeEdwards_Star) 12 December 2019

THAT IS ABSOLUTE FILTH FROM OSKAR BUUR AND A DIOGO HAT TRICK — joey (@fatalmango) 12 December 2019

Oskar Buur reminds me a lot of Jonny. Tenacious. #wwfc — Mendes FC (@PortuWolves) 12 December 2019

JOTA HAT TRICK BBY dirty from buur as well — Liv (@livvy_dixon) 12 December 2019

Class from Buur — Declan_Rowlands (@Declan_FWAW) 12 December 2019

Proud lads young lads were incredible buur had me off my seat aswell as Neto vinagre and cutrone — Reece Cox (@Reececox7) 12 December 2019

I rate Buur. I think he is future star. — Codsall (@Codsall7) 12 December 2019

Wolves, seeking to claim top spot in Group K, couldn't breach the opposition back line in the first half but the game surged into life in the second as Jota's introduction saw him net a quick treble.

The Portuguese opened the scoring on 57 minutes, just over a minute after coming on, heading home, then struck on the rebound in the 63rd minute after Leander Dendoncker hit the post.

Dendoncker then made it three in the 67th minute before Jota fired in his fourth, making it a memorable night at Molineux - though on the flip side, Braga won 4-2 at Slovan Bratislava to top Group K.