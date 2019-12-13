Who was the 2019 Game Awards host? Meet journalist Geoff Keighley!

Meet the host of December 12th's Game Awards 2019.

The annual Game Awards show is the perfect opportunity to shed some light on the best and brightest talent in the video game industry.

While the likes of Call of Duty and the FIFA series may dominate sales as the leading lights in the so-called triple-A (AAA) echelon of games, the real heart and soul of the video game world can be found in the titles featuring at the Game Awards.

The 2019 ceremony was hosted late on November 12th in the US (1:30am GMT), with games such as Death Stranding, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Disco Elysium all enjoying a big night as they scooped up the biggest awards of the event.

The awards show itself is hosted by Geoff Keighley, who may not be the most well-known of names but he's been a huge force in the video game world for years.

Meet Geoff Keighley

Geoff Keighley is a Canadian video games journalist and has become one of the biggest names in the business, especially thanks to his involvement in the annual Game Awards show.

The 40-year-old journalist has worked in the industry for decades, with his first foray into video games journalism coming at just 14-years-of-age when he helped to write lines of dialogue for the hosts of the Cybermania '94: The Ultimate Games Awards.

Since then, Keighley has hosted a number of video game-related shows and is also a freelance writer who has written for the likes of Kotaku and GameSpot in the past.

Most recently, Geoff Keighley hosted the 2019 Game Awards, continuing his six-year run as the host since the inaugural show in 2014.

He's not just the host

Geoff Keighley's history with the Game Awards event dates back much further than 2014.

In 2006, Keighley was invited by Spike TV's producers to help with the running of their annual Video Games Awards.

However, in 2013, Spike changed the format of the ceremony which upset Keighley as he felt it commercialised the event too much.

As a result, he left Spike and in 2014 created his very own awards ceremony that he hoped would be the Oscars for video games.

After humble beginnings with just under two million people tuning in to watch in 2014, the 2018 show boasted an audience of over 26 million.

The Geoff Keighley-hosted-and-produced ceremony has been held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre since 2015 when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt won Game of the Year.

The big winners of the 2019 Game Awards

While 2018 saw Red Dead Redemption 2 take home the most awards and God of War earning the crown of Game of the Year, 2019 hasn't featured quite such big names in comparison.

Picking up the Game of the Year award this time around was the From Software game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Meanwhile, Disco Elysium, a stunning Detective RPG, picked up the most awards with four,

Arguably the biggest shock from the 2019 ceremony was that Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding only managed to earn itself three awards despite picking up nine nominations.