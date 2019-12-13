Who is Headie One? Real name, age and net worth as artist joins forces with Stormzy!

It's been a pretty amazing year for the talented rapper.

Let's talk Headie One - music, age, real name, net worth... the lot!

The rapper is sure to impress many after his appearance on the new Stormzy track 'Audacity' and let's face it, everybody is going to hear it.

Stormzy is one of the biggest music artists on the planet right now and has been for quite some time. His 2017 debut studio album - Gang Signs & Prayer - was one of the most celebrated albums of that year, featuring such hits as 'Shut Up' and 'Big For Your Boots'.

After this, it's clear he truly took his time to perfect his sophomore effort, making fans wait while he was reaching new heights, including headlining the prestigious Glastonbury festival. However, good things come to those who wait, and Heavy Is the Head is finally here!

IT'S NOT OVER YET! New episodes of Fuller House coming in 2020!

Headie One performs at O2 Academy Brixton on November 11, 2019 in London, England.

Who is Headie One?

Stormzy opens his second album strong with 'Big Michael' and keeps the quality coming with second track 'Audacity'.

The featuring artist is Headie One - real name Irving Adjei - who is perhaps best known for the song '18Hunna (feat. Dave)' which actually landed at number six on the UK Singles Chart on release.

He's from Tottenham, North London and has been making music since the early 2010s, first under the name Headz. He has released a number of mixtapes over the current decade, but his first mainstream release came in 2017 with The One.

In August 2019, he released the album Musix x Road, which offered listeners collaborations with Skepta, Krept & Konan, Dave, Lotto Ash and more. It was a success, breaking onto the UK Albums Chart at number five.

SING IT LOUD FOR ALL TO HEAR: When is Elf on TV?

Headie One: Age, net worth...

As highlighted by Trend Celebs Now, Headie One was born on October 6th 1994, so he's 25-years-old. Just a year younger than Stormzy!

According to Net Worth List, the rapper has a 2019 net worth of $662 thousand, which translates to about £494 thousand. We suspect that'll be a lot higher once the year comes to a close.

His material is available to stream on Spotify, and he currently has over one million monthly listeners, with his most streamed track being 'Both', which is the second track on his 2019 album Music x Road.

WAIT, WHAT!? Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has fans confused!

Follow Headie One on Instagram!

If you're a fan, be sure to give him a follow on Insta.

You can find him over at @headieone; at the moment he boasts 388k followers. He recently posted about his collaboration with Stormzy, and there are a bunch of tour dates on the horizon for 2020, so be sure to head over and check out his page.

In the meantime, we hope you enjoy his music, and of course, Stormzy's long-awaited second album!

In other news, let's talk Snapchat Cameos.