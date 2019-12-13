What Mark Noble said after Mauricio Pochettino's sacking, amid West Ham United links

West Ham United are said to have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino, although it seems unlikely he will be hired.

West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble told the London Evening Standard that he was shocked when Mauricio Pochettino lost his job at Tottenham.

Pochettino departed Spurs last month, with Jose Mourinho coming in to replace him.

The Daily Star now claim that Pochettino is of interest to West Ham, as they search for their new boss.

And when Spurs did part company with Pochettino Noble claimed that he was surprised and suggested that Pochettino should have walked out on the Lilywhites after the Champions League final.

“I’ve been surprised twice this week — first, when Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham, followed by the announcement that Jose Mourinho would be taking over there,” Noble said.

“Six months ago Mauricio was in charge of the team who reached the Champions League Final — and now he’s out of a job. It’s a little like Claudio Ranieri. He guided Leicester to one of the greatest achievements in our domestic football history, yet nine months later he was gone.

“In retrospect, he should have ‘walked’ after Leicester because the only way was down”

Noble could be even more shocked if Pochettino was to arrive at the London Stadium.

At the moment West Ham’s interest in him seems highly ambitious, and it would be a major surprise if he was to take the job.

West Ham still have Manuel Pellegrini in charge at the moment, but they have slipped all the way down to 16th place in the Premier League table, and another defeat to Southampton at the weekend could see the Chilean dismissed.