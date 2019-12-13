Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

What Mark Noble said after Mauricio Pochettino's sacking, amid West Ham United links

John Verrall
Mark Noble of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on March 28, 2019 in Romford, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are said to have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino, although it seems unlikely he will be hired.

Mark Noble of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on November 8, 2018 in Romford, England.

West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble told the London Evening Standard that he was shocked when Mauricio Pochettino lost his job at Tottenham.

Pochettino departed Spurs last month, with Jose Mourinho coming in to replace him.

The Daily Star now claim that Pochettino is of interest to West Ham, as they search for their new boss.

And when Spurs did part company with Pochettino Noble claimed that he was surprised and suggested that Pochettino should have walked out on the Lilywhites after the Champions League final.

 

“I’ve been surprised twice this week — first, when Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham, followed by the announcement that Jose Mourinho would be taking over there,” Noble said.

“Six months ago Mauricio was in charge of the team who reached the Champions League Final — and now he’s out of a job. It’s a little like Claudio Ranieri. He guided Leicester to one of the greatest achievements in our domestic football history, yet nine months later he was gone.

“In retrospect, he should have ‘walked’ after Leicester because the only way was down”

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

Noble could be even more shocked if Pochettino was to arrive at the London Stadium.

At the moment West Ham’s interest in him seems highly ambitious, and it would be a major surprise if he was to take the job.

West Ham still have Manuel Pellegrini in charge at the moment, but they have slipped all the way down to 16th place in the Premier League table, and another defeat to Southampton at the weekend could see the Chilean dismissed.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch