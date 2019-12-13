Tottenham Hotspur should give Oliver Skipp a run to prove his quality

Tottenham midfielder may need a loan deal otherwise.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Oliver Skipp came off the bench in midweek at the Allianz Arena in the defeat to Bayern.

It was the third time he has played under Jose Mourinho, which is encouraging for the 19-year-old.

The problem is that four minutes against Red Star, 10 minutes against Burnley at 25 against Bayern is not really enough for him.

Skipp needs games, he has played only 117 minutes this season.

The young midfielder has a chance to be a special talent, and Tottenham need to do right by him.

Over the festive fixtures, Spurs need to rotate their options, and Skipp should get a start.

Tottenham have lots of midfield options, but some of them have not taken their chance.

Eric Dier has played poorly under Jose Mourinho, while Moussa Sissoko has been inconsistent.

Victor Wanyama is past his best and Spurs need to keep Skipp above him in the pecking order.

If Mourinho can't give Skipp the chances he needs, which Mauricio Pochettino didn't do this season either, then the midfielder needs to seek a loan exit in January.

Skipp could benefit another Premier League club and Spurs need to do what it takes to give him proper playing time, with them or elsewhere.