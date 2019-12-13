Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter as Harry Winks returns to training

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is back in training for Jose Mourinho's Spurs after two games out of action.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the latest Spurs fitness update, which confirmed that Harry Winks has returned to training with the squad.

The 23-year-old appeared to have suffered an ankle knock during the meeting between Tottenham and Manchester United after tackling opposition midfielder Fred (Football London).

After some on-pitch treatment and attempt to carry on, Winks eventually had to be replaced by Tanguy Ndombele, before sitting out the games against Burnley and Bayern Munich.

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Wolves, the Tottenham Twitter channel provided a fitness update on Ben Davies, Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Ndombele and Winks.

Davies has travelled to Qatar to continue his recovery with the club's medical partners, while Lamela, Lloris, Vorm and Ndombele are undergoing on-field rehabilitation

However, Winks is now back in training, and some Tottenham fans welcomed the news:

Yes!!! — iDoUnderstandHarryKane (@Clash_Ghost3636) 13 December 2019

He will hopefully be alright — Finnmcblin_YT (@finnmcblin) 13 December 2019

Welcome back — Alliさんマークの引越社⚽️ (@Alli_walk_20) 13 December 2019

Decent, need ndombele back and we are good. Hopefully winks starts in the weekend to stabilise the midfield — Bowen (@xBowennnn) 13 December 2019

With the festive period bringing in a glut of fixtures, Winks' return to training is a boost for Mourinho, even if the Portuguese couldn't confirm if he would be available to call upon for this weekend's game (Football London).