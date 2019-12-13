Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter as Harry Winks returns to training

Giuseppe Labellarte
Spurs player Harry Winks beats Fred to the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 04, 2019 in Manchester, United...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is back in training for Jose Mourinho's Spurs after two games out of action.

Spurs player Harry Winks beats Fred to the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 04, 2019 in Manchester, United...

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the latest Spurs fitness update, which confirmed that Harry Winks has returned to training with the squad.

The 23-year-old appeared to have suffered an ankle knock during the meeting between Tottenham and Manchester United after tackling opposition midfielder Fred (Football London).

After some on-pitch treatment and attempt to carry on, Winks eventually had to be replaced by Tanguy Ndombele, before sitting out the games against Burnley and Bayern Munich.

 

Ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Wolves, the Tottenham Twitter channel provided a fitness update on Ben Davies, Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Ndombele and Winks.

Davies has travelled to Qatar to continue his recovery with the club's medical partners, while Lamela, Lloris, Vorm and Ndombele are undergoing on-field rehabilitation

However, Winks is now back in training, and some Tottenham fans welcomed the news:

With the festive period bringing in a glut of fixtures, Winks' return to training is a boost for Mourinho, even if the Portuguese couldn't confirm if he would be available to call upon for this weekend's game (Football London).

(L-R) Harry Winks, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Kane. Erik Lamela and Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur are seen warming up prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch