Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter to Christian Eriksen being nominated for FIFA 20 Team of the Year

Four Tottenham Hotspur players are in the running but the Spurs midfielder's inclusion in the shortlist was mocked by some fans.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the announcement that four Spurs players have made the FIFA 20 Team of the Year shortlist.

EA have released a 55-man shortlist, the players selected on their performances and achievements in 2019, with fans able to decide the final XI for the first time.

Tottenham, who reached the Champions League final last season and finished in the Premier League's top four, have one defender, one midfielder and two forwards in the list.

Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are in the running, along with a host of other illustrious names including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Many Spurs fans on social media seemed to agree with Vertonghen, Kane and Son, but Eriksen's inclusion led to a lot of debate and derision:

What’s Eriksen doing there — Oliviaaaaa (@flickeryolivia) 12 December 2019

Eriksen???? After last season???? — Joe (@Joe_DMB) 12 December 2019

Kane = Yes

Son = Yes

Vertonghen = No imo

Eriksen = No...just no — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) 12 December 2019

ERIKSEN HAHAHAHAHAHA — Jack Stokes (@JackStokes92) 12 December 2019

Eriksen is nominated for team of the year! Do these people actually watch football! — Tyler Barella (@TylerBarella) 12 December 2019

Is this a joke? How has Christian made it into this? — Rizzla (@loopyrizla) 12 December 2019

Eriksen LMAOOOOOOOOOO — Joe #EnicOut (@Super_Sessegnon) 12 December 2019

I feel like 3 on that list will be getting unquestioned support for this — Darren Walsh (@A_Tottenham_Man) 12 December 2019

Last season, Eriksen made 51 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 10 goals and claiming 17 assists (Transfermarkt), but quite a few of his overall performances came under scrutiny by sections of the Spurs fanbase.

From Thursday 12 December until Friday 20 December, players can cast their votes online through the official FIFA website.

The final Team of the Year will be announced in January, when special TOTY player Items will be released in FUT packs for a limited time in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team (EA website).