Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Phil Parkinson announcement on Aiden McGeady

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson told the Black Cats pre-match press conference that Aiden McGeady has no future at the Stadium of Light.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Phil Parkinson's controversial announcement regarding Aiden McGeady's future at the Stadium of Light (Chronicle Live).

The Black Cats boss confirmed on Thursday that McGeady is no longer in his first-team plans going forward, either against Blackpool this weekend or for any upcoming senior fixture.

Parkinson added that he had let the Sunderland forward and his agent know that he will be free to leave the Stadium of Light in January.

"We have spoken to Aidy about January and moving on and we feel it is fair to him to tell him now to give him the opportunity to sort something out," the Sunderland boss said at his pre-match press conference.

"It gives me the opportunity to concentrate on the team moving forward and we feel it is the best decision for him going forward."

The Sunderland boss stated that it was not related to one specific incident, and factors both on and off the pitch had played a part in his decision.

Parkinson also said the Black Cats' dressing room was "not the greatest" he had worked with but is confident that his decision will benefit the team going forward.

With Sunderland currently stuck in a rut and many fans bemused at both the team's form and Parkinson's management, there was plenty of reaction from the Black Cats faithful on social media.

Here are just some of the comments:

Get Parkinson out now! Destroying the club, along with Donald — Lewis (@Lewis_h__) 12 December 2019

I’ve got a better idea. McGeady tells Parkinson to move on instead. — Adam Reek (@adamreeek) 12 December 2019

Phil how about you move on — Grace (@grace_marshallx) 12 December 2019

You’re the problem man! No man management, no motivation! Do us and yourself a favour and leave — Oddies FC ⚽️⚽️ (@OddiesFc1) 12 December 2019

Can Parkinson please Follow he’s out of his depth should of never been appointed — steve (@steve2013) 12 December 2019

Shambles man — Chris Simpson (@chrissimpson164) 12 December 2019

Just when ya think it can't get much worse after losing Cattermole. — Col (@ColArmstrong) 12 December 2019

Parkys having a real impact here. Building a fourth division club from the ground up. — hefty em (@hefty_em) 12 December 2019

Absolute shambles. Clowns. — redandwhite (@redandw63499758) 12 December 2019

McGeady was an unused substitute as Sunderland fell to a meek 1-0 defeat away at Gillingham last weekend.