Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Phil Parkinson announcement on Aiden McGeady

Giuseppe Labellarte
New Sunderland AFC manager Phil Parkinson pictured at The Academy of Light on October 17, 2019 in Sunderland, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson told the Black Cats pre-match press conference that Aiden McGeady has no future at the Stadium of Light.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to criticise Phil Parkinson's controversial announcement regarding Aiden McGeady's future at the Stadium of Light (Chronicle Live).

The Black Cats boss confirmed on Thursday that McGeady is no longer in his first-team plans going forward, either against Blackpool this weekend or for any upcoming senior fixture.

Parkinson added that he had let the Sunderland forward and his agent know that he will be free to leave the Stadium of Light in January.

"We have spoken to Aidy about January and moving on and we feel it is fair to him to tell him now to give him the opportunity to sort something out," the Sunderland boss said at his pre-match press conference.

 

"It gives me the opportunity to concentrate on the team moving forward and we feel it is the best decision for him going forward."

The Sunderland boss stated that it was not related to one specific incident, and factors both on and off the pitch had played a part in his decision.

Parkinson also said the Black Cats' dressing room was "not the greatest" he had worked with but is confident that his decision will benefit the team going forward.

With Sunderland currently stuck in a rut and many fans bemused at both the team's form and Parkinson's management, there was plenty of reaction from the Black Cats faithful on social media.

Here are just some of the comments:

McGeady was an unused substitute as Sunderland fell to a meek 1-0 defeat away at Gillingham last weekend.

Aidan McGeady of Sunderland during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Accrington Stanley at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Friday 15th February 2019.

