Steven Gerrard claims Ryan Jack was 'majestic' for Rangers

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side managed to hold out for a 1-1 draw against Young Boys at Ibrox last night.

Steven Gerrard has told BT Sport that he thought Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was ‘majestic again’ for his side last night.

Rangers drew 1-1 with Young Boys last bight at Ibrox yesterday to ensure that they progressed to the knockout stages.

Subscribe

Jack was actually sent off in the final minutes, as Rangers looked to cling on to their point.

But Gerrard insists that he simply cannot criticise that Rangers midfielder, as he put in such a good display yet again.

“He’s got a red card, he’s been majestic again for the majority of he game,” Gerrard said.

“It doesn’t mean he gets any more punishment, he was out of one of the games anyway. If there’s one player in that dressing room who’ll get no criticism from me it’s Ryan Jack.”

Jack will be a huge miss for Rangers in the next round of the Europa League, as he has played such a vital role for them this season.

The Scot’s combative streak makes him hugely important player for Gerrard’s side, and his absence in the first-leg will only make the tie trickier.

Rangers are likely to draw a giant in the next round, as their failure to win last night means that they go through unseeded to the next round.

Rangers could now get one of the teams which has dropped out of the Champions League at the group stage phase, but Gerrard’s men have proven very difficult to beat in Europe this term, and will be looking to upset the odds again.