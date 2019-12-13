Quick links

Rangers

Steven Gerrard claims Ryan Jack was 'majestic' for Rangers

John Verrall
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC acknowledges the fans following the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side managed to hold out for a 1-1 draw against Young Boys at Ibrox last night.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC acknowledges the fans following the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in...

Steven Gerrard has told BT Sport that he thought Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was ‘majestic again’ for his side last night.

Rangers drew 1-1 with Young Boys last bight at Ibrox yesterday to ensure that they progressed to the knockout stages.

Subscribe

Jack was actually sent off in the final minutes, as Rangers looked to cling on to their point.

But Gerrard insists that he simply cannot criticise that Rangers midfielder, as he put in such a good display yet again.

“He’s got a red card, he’s been majestic again for the majority of he game,” Gerrard said.

 

“It doesn’t mean he gets any more punishment, he was out of one of the games anyway. If there’s one player in that dressing room who’ll get no criticism from me it’s Ryan Jack.”

Jack will be a huge miss for Rangers in the next round of the Europa League, as he has played such a vital role for them this season.

The Scot’s combative streak makes him hugely important player for Gerrard’s side, and his absence in the first-leg will only make the tie trickier.

Ryan Jack of Rangers recieves a red card during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Rangers are likely to draw a giant in the next round, as their failure to win last night means that they go through unseeded to the next round.

Rangers could now get one of the teams which has dropped out of the Champions League at the group stage phase, but Gerrard’s men have proven very difficult to beat in Europe this term, and will be looking to upset the odds again.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch