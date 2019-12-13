Stephen Craigan thinks Steven Gerrard now realises the size of Rangers

Steven Gerrard has extended his stay at Rangers until 2024.

BBC Sport pundit Stephen Craigan thinks that reality is now hitting Steven Gerrard and he is realising how big Rangers are as a football club.

Craigan thinks the norm could sometimes be, from those coming from England, that 'Oh, it's Rangers', but he believes Gerrard has now felt, seen and heard the passion of the club.

Subscribe

Gerrard, who took charge of Rangers at the start of last season, extended his stay at Ibrox until 2024 on Friday, as posted on the club's official website.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland, Craigan admits he would be keen to know if Gerrard thinks Rangers are bigger than he first thought.

“It would be interesting to see if he [Gerrard] thought that Rangers are bigger than what he imagined,” Craigan told Sportsound. “When people come up from England, players and managers and think 'Oh, it's Rangers'.

“But to actually see the crowd, feel the passion, the travelling support away from home, the pressure it brings. He seems to be thriving on it.

“It would be interesting, somewhere along the line, to get his take on, are Rangers a bigger club and Celtic as well. Is it bigger than he imagined? [His new deal] tells you he enjoys it and he really wants to drive on and be successful.”

Whilst there was disappointment from Rangers fans regarding their League Cup final defeat to Celtic, things are still looking very positive for the club.

The gap between their Old Firm rivals has closed, and on Thursday night, they progressed through to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Now, it will be a case of keeping the pressure on the Premiership leaders and then facing off against them at Parkhead in a couple of weeks time.