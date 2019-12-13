Stephen Craigan praises Steven Gerrard for adding 'value' to Rangers' squad

Rangers are two points behind their Old Firm rivals ahead of their clash against Motherwell on Sunday.

Stephen Craigan thinks that Rangers defenders James Tavernier and Connor Goldson have increased their value under Steven Gerrard.

The BBC Sport pundit thinks that right-back, Tavernier, is now worth 'a lot more money', whilst centre-back, Goldson, is worth 'double' what Rangers paid for him.

Tavernier moved to Ibrox from Wigan four years ago, whilst Goldson made a £3 million switch from Brighton last summer, as reported by Sky Sports.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland, Craigan was praising of Gerrard and how he has enhanced the value and quality of many players at the club.

“He [Gerrard] has enhanced the value of the squad,” Craigan told Sportsound. “Ryan Kent has come in. He's made Alfredo Morelos a better player. He bought Jordan Jones in for nothing.

“Conor Goldson. If you sell him now, you might get double your money back. James Tavernier, he would be worth a lot more money.

“The squad itself is full of more quality and full of more value. And I know their financial figures came in a couple of weeks ago, and it wasn't great reading. But there is value in that squad if he needed to sell one or two, they could certainly re-coup that money.

“When you put all of that together, and they are now fighting in the same game as Celtic, they can compete with them. They beat them twice last year and they have come close once this year again. That shows to me that he [Gerrard] is one the right track.”

There is no doubt that these Rangers players are on the rise despite their League Cup final defeat last Sunday.

But the value of most of these Rangers players will go to another level if they are to help the club win the Premiership title this season.

Alfredo Morelos is the star man for Gerrard, and with the January transfer window set to open in a couple of weeks time, the club will be keen on to keeping hold of their top talent.