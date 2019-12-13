Quick links

Celtic

Heart of Midlothian

Scottish Premiership

Some Hearts fans urge Celtic's Craig Gordon to 'come home'

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Celtic goalkeeper began his career at Hearts.

Craig Gordon goalkeeper for Celtic FC during a UEFA Europa League qualification match between AIK and Celtic FC at Friends arena on August 29, 2019 in Solna, Sweden.

Some Hearts supporters are urging Craig Gordon to 'come home' after the Celtic goalkeeper expressed a desire to find first-team football in the winter transfer window.

Gordon lost his place to Fraser Forster at the start of the season, but made a rare start as Celtic lost 2-0 to CFR Cluj in Thursday's dead-rubber game.

 

Afterwards, the Edinburgh-born Hearts academy product told The Daily Record that he has never been happy sitting on the bench and will "see what’s available in January and see what the club want to do".

Subscribe

And following Hearts fans would be happy to accommodate his return to Gorgie...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hearts have used Joel Pereira , Zdenak Zlamal and Colin Doyle in goal this season, with one having struggled to fully convince.

And Gordon could be a cost-effective upgrade on the trio, with his Celtic contract due to expire next summer.

Celebrations for Hearts keeper Craig Gordon as his team wins the Tennents Scottish Cup on penalties during the Tennents Scottish Cup Final between Heart of Midlothian and Gretna at...

Gordon spent four seasons as Hearts' first-choice before being sold for £9 million to Sunderland.

The 36-year-old encountered cuntless injuries on Wearside, however, and eventually signed for Celtic in 2014 after a couple of years out of the game.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch