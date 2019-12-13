Some Hearts fans urge Celtic's Craig Gordon to 'come home'

The Celtic goalkeeper began his career at Hearts.

Some Hearts supporters are urging Craig Gordon to 'come home' after the Celtic goalkeeper expressed a desire to find first-team football in the winter transfer window.

Gordon lost his place to Fraser Forster at the start of the season, but made a rare start as Celtic lost 2-0 to CFR Cluj in Thursday's dead-rubber game.

Afterwards, the Edinburgh-born Hearts academy product told The Daily Record that he has never been happy sitting on the bench and will "see what’s available in January and see what the club want to do".

And following Hearts fans would be happy to accommodate his return to Gorgie...

Come home Craig Gordon, you have never suited being dressed as a rhat! https://t.co/oRRY3WGyEN — Ben Nicol™ (@BenNicol23) December 12, 2019

Time to come home — Craig thomson (@thomson_craigr) December 13, 2019

Come on home Craigy Boy — jamie williamson (@williamson_jam) December 12, 2019

Upgrade on our 3 current keepers — Harry temple (@hthejambo) December 12, 2019

True, a dead Craig Gordon is better than Zlamal, and that Man United boy lol — JVCcam96 (@LifeIsFootball6) December 12, 2019

@ClydeSSB craig gordon to hearts ? — Marc Rutherford (@bubs80) December 4, 2019

Craig Gordon back to @JamTarts in January window — Derek Minto (@DerekMinto) December 13, 2019

Would love to see him recalled in January after we sign Craig Gordon — Harry temple (@hthejambo) December 8, 2019

Hearts have used Joel Pereira , Zdenak Zlamal and Colin Doyle in goal this season, with one having struggled to fully convince.

And Gordon could be a cost-effective upgrade on the trio, with his Celtic contract due to expire next summer.

Gordon spent four seasons as Hearts' first-choice before being sold for £9 million to Sunderland.

The 36-year-old encountered cuntless injuries on Wearside, however, and eventually signed for Celtic in 2014 after a couple of years out of the game.