Nicholas says he is surprised that Pellegrini is still West Ham's boss

Manuel Pellegrini is seemingly on the brink of losing his job after West Ham United's disastrous run of form.

Charlie Nicholas wrote about West Ham's managerial situation in his Premier League prediction feature on Sky Sports.

The Hammers suffered yet another defeat on Monday, this time to struggling Arsenal who changed the game in the space of nine minutes. Manuel Pellegrini's side were certainly on top of the Gunners in the opening hour but a lapse in concentration combined with the visitors' quality in the final third handed them their eighth loss of the season.

Questions were raised about Pellegrini's future as the Hammers boss and many have claimed that anything but a win against relegation-threatened Southampton this weekend could prove to be the final nail in the coffin. Finding a replacement for the Chilean will be difficult but Nicholas seems to have identified one realistic option.

He said: "I am amazed Manuel Pellegrini is still there - they may be waiting to see who they can get in. They would be mad not to go for David Moyes and actually give him a long-term contract this time. The fans would not be enamoured by it, while Everton fans have been disrespectful about him coming back, but that is where they could go to get more encouragement, drive and honesty."

Moyes managed the Hammers for six months back in the 2017/18 season but he wasn't given the permanent job. The former Manchester United boss managed just nine wins out of a possible 31 during his time there and led West Ham to a 13th place finish.

West Ham's current ambitions are a lot higher than 13th but Moyes could well provide some stability to the club at least until the end of this season. A long-term contract for the Scot could be a risky shout at the moment but he should one of West Ham's top candidates to steady the ship for the remainder of the campaign.