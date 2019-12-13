Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder talks up Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodjia

Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia has struggled for game time with Dean Smith's side this season.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has praised Aston Villa’s squad depth in the Birmingham Mail, even citing Jonathan Kodjia as a player who can hurt his team.

Villa are set to go head to head against Sheffield United at the weekend and, as always, a lot of the questions at Wilder’s press conference were focused around how to stop Jack Grealish.

Grealish is unquestionably Villa’s talisman, and his form this season has earned him great praise.

But Wilder insists that the Blades would be foolish to simply consider Grealish as Villa’s only threat, as they have quality players in every position.

“It would be disrespectful to Dean (Smith) and his team to just look at Grealish," Wilder said.

"It was a good group that got them out of the division – (John) McGinn, (Conor) Hourihane, they signed (Tyrone) Mings in the summer, they have a good goalkeeper in (Tom) Heaton, there’s (Matt) Targett, they’ve spent money at the top of the pitch, there’s (Jonathan) Kodjia on the bench."

Kodjia has struggled for game time at Villa this season, so Wilder's words may be a much needed confidence boost for him.

Sheffield United and Villa were both promoted last term, but it is Wilder’s men who have coped with the step up better so far.

The Blades have been the surprise package in the Premier League and currently sit in eighth spot.

Villa, meanwhile, have struggled more since their promotion - with Smith’s side sat just above the relegation zone as things stand.