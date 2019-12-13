Senua's Saga Hellblade 2: Will it land on PS4 or PS5 as well as Xbox Series X?

Will Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 land on PS4 or PS5 in addition to the newly revealed Xbox Series X?

The Game Awards 2019 commenced last night and the show was an eventful affair thanks to the particular reveals of the Xbox Series X and Senua's Saga Hellblade 2. Thanks to its ancestor being a beloved experience available on PlayStation 4, a lot of Sony gamers are asking if Ninja Theory's sequel will land on the console or the PS5.

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 was revealed at the Game Awards 2019 with a stunning trailer that is said to have been in-engine running at real-time. It's the first game announced for the Xbox Series X alongside Halo Infinite.

Despite having received a lot of backlash for making DmC Devil May Cry, Ninja Theory are now revered by Sony gamers thanks to Hellblade alone. The game is a favourite of many thanks to its storytelling, dark and complex themes, but it's highly unlikely Sony loyalists will be able to experience the second chapter.

XBOX SERIES X: Estimated price and 8K resolution specs

Will Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 land on PS4 or PS5?

Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 was announced for the Xbox Series X at the Game Awards 2019.

It probably won't be coming to the PlayStation 4 or PS5 thanks primarily to the fact that Microsoft bought Ninja Theory back in 2018.

This means Ninja Theory is a first-party video game developer for Microsoft Studios.

Although Hellblade 2 likely won't be coming to the PS4 or PS5, it should be available to play on PC like other Microsoft exclusives.

The trailer for Hellblade 2 was arguably one of the best showings at the Game Awards thanks to its beautiful but simultaneously terrifying visuals and facial expressions.

Phil Spencer has insisted that the trailer is in-engine and running at real-time, which leaves us with nothing other than the gobsmacked thought of 'wow'.

FIFA 20: How to vote for the Team Of The Year

The existence of Hellblade 2 is admittedly odd and surprising thanks to its ancestor's conclusion, but - with that being said - who could possibly say no to more?