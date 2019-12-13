Reported Wolves and West Ham target Kessie rubbishes talks of leaving Milan

Franck Kessie was widely reported to move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie spoke to Sport Mediaset about the rumours that have linked him with a move away from the San Siro.

Milan Live reported last week that Kessie would leave Milan in January and that West Ham were battling Wolves to sign the Ivorian in next month's transfer window. However, the 22-year-old has put an end to all the rumours by claiming that he will not leave Milan any time soon.

He said: "If I wanted to leave, I would have already done it. I want to stay here for many years, a team that I've been supporting since I was a child. For me it's a dream come true and I'll always give my best for these colours."

Kessie is certainly built for the Premier League thanks to his strength and technical ability on the ball. The Ivorian has been incredibly impressive when given the chance over the last few years and he would have been a good fit either at West Ham or at Wolves.

Mark Noble is in the twilight of his Hammers career. The skipper has shown his heart and determination to help the side but it has been evident that they need to replace him. A midfield partnership of Declan Rice and Kessie would have been a mouth-watering prospect for West Ham fans but Pellegrini and co will have to look elsewhere.

Wolves, like West Ham, need a replacement for the ageing Joao Moutinho. The Portuguese international turned 33 in September but is still going strong with nine assists already this season. However, Nuno Espirito Santo will be looking to replace him in the near future but Kessie, going by his own words, is not an option anymore.