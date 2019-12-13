Quick links

Reported Everton target Ralf Rangnick explains what it'll take for him to go back to management

Premier League outfit Everton have reportedly identified former Bundesliga coach Rangnick as a replacement for Marco Silva at Goodison Park.

Everton managerial target Ralf Rangnick has admitted to Sky Sports that any club who wishes to lure him back into the dugout must give him the freedom to build a club and a squad in his own image.

Over a week since Marco Silva was shoved out the door by a Toffees side who find themselves in a rather sticky situation, sitting just above the relegation zone as we reach the half-way stage of the campaign, the Merseyside giants appear no closer to securing a replacement for their departed tactician.

This week alone, Rafa Benitez, Eddie Howe, Vitor Pereira, Leonardo Jardim and Marcelo Gallardo appear to have ruled out taking over at Goodison Park.

And it will not be easy to convince Rangnick, who was identified as a potential target by The Mirror, to turn his back on his role as Head of Sport and Development at Red Bull.

 

The 61-year-old is one of the most influential coaches of the modern era, credited with inspiring German football’s switch to a high-pressing, uber-attacking style while helping to transform RB Leipzig into a genuine Bundesliga title contender.

But, speaking to Sky, Rangnick has made it clear that anyone who wishes to hire him must be willing to give him access to all elements of the football club.

"If I look back on the last 14 years, six years in Hoffenheim and eight years with Red Bull, they were extremely successful and in each club I was a builder, developer and, at times, head coach for the relevant teams,” said Rangnick, who combined managerial and sporting director roles at Leipzig as they finished third in the Bundesliga last season.

"Should I take into consideration to work for any other club it needs to have a similar scenario and a similar opportunity to have the authority to develop things in the club.

“If I only work as a head coach or only as a sporting director, it will be only 50 per cent of what a club could get if I'm working in both positions."

With Marcel Brands working as the director of football at Everton these days, it remains to be seen whether Rangnick would be happy stepping back and allowing someone else to play such a key role in recruitment behind the scenes.

