Report: West Ham United wanted Darren Randolph last summer

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar.

According to The Northern Echo, West Ham United tried to sign Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2019.

It has been reported that West Ham want to take Randolph back to the London Stadium in the January transfer window.

Championship club Middlesbrough will not allow the 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international to leave on the cheap next month, and the player himself is unlikely to go back to the Hammers if he is going to play second fiddle to Lukasz Fabianski once he recovers from injury, according to the report.

Back to West Ham United?

Randolph was on the books of West Ham from 2015 until 2017 when he moved to Middlesbrough for a transfer fee stated by Hammers co-chairman David Gold on Twitter to be worth £5 million.

The goalkeeper was not a regular during his time at the London club, and it is hard to see him return to West Ham to warm the substitutes’ bench.

It is also quite interesting that West Ham reportedly wanted the former Birmingham With goalkeeper in the summer of 2019, and it appears that they are desperate to bring him back.