Report: Watford and Saints target Jean-Clair Todibo wants Barcelona stay

Watford and Southampton might have to look elsewhere to solve their defensive issues.

According to a report from Le10 Sport, Barcelona's Jean-Clair Todibo wants to continue his development with the Catalans despite interest from Southampton and Watford.

The teenager will turn 20 at the end of this month and is touted to be a fine defender in the coming years. The likes of Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are well ahead of Todibo in the pecking order at the moment which could tempt the club to send him out on loan to gain some experience.

Todibo has played just three times in all competitions this season. He started in Barca's Champions League game against Inter Milan earlier this week and looked solid for most parts of the game. He played a big part in knocking out the Italian giants and showed the world what he is capable of.

The report claims that the two Premier League clubs are joined by Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan who are also looking to sign the young centre-half on loan for the second half of the season. However, Todibo has no interest in leaving the club even on a temporary basis.

That is a big blow for both Southampton and Watford who are in dire need of extra quality at the back. The Hornets are stuck at the bottom of the league after a terrible start to the campaign. Watford have already sacked two managers this season in Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores and it is now up to Nigel Pearson to get them out of the massive hole they are in.

Southampton are not that far away from Watford in the league table. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are in the bottom three and things could get ugly real quick if they fail to pick up a few wins in their next few games. Both sides could have done with a young defender to boost their ranks but it sadly won't be Todibo.