Report suggests Cluj boss Dan Petrescu rejected Watford offer after comments

Premier League strugglers Watford have turned to Nigel Pearson after Quique Sanchez Flores and Javi Gracia departed Vicarage Road.

CFR Cluj coach Dan Petrescu has suggested that he turned down an offer from Watford before the Premier League strugglers put their faith in Nigel Pearson, according to DigiSport.

Midway through December, The Hornets already have more managers than wins this season. Bottom of the table with just nine points to their name, the Hertfordshire outfit handed the reigns to former Leicester City boss Pearson last week after sacking both Javi Gracia and Quique Sanchez Flores following a miserable start to the season.

But, speaking after his Cluj side defeated Celtic to seal their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League, former Chelsea defender Petrescu admitted he's had offers from elsewhere.

"The offers that came were either from teams from Division B in Italy and England, or from teams from the last places, during the championship. I found it very difficult for me to take a team from England or Italy, which is last,” Petrescu admitted.

"If I start from the beginning with a team I would certainly be interested, but so far I have not been fortunate to receive this offer.”

DigiSport themselves claim that Watford are likely to be the club in question.

51-year-old Petrescu, who also represented Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Southampton during his playing career, has won two domestic league titles with Cluj while being named Romania’s manager of the year on three separate occasions.