Report: Mauricio Pochettino turn down West Ham United

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar.

According to a report in The Daily Star, Mauricio Pochettino has turned down West Ham United.

It has been reported that West Ham approached former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton manager Pochettino about replacing Manuel Pellegrini.

However, the Argentine, according to the report, has turned down the Hammers, as he will not take any managerial job until the summer of 2020.

Blockbuster managerial appointment

Pochettino is one of the best available managers in the world at the moment, and there is no doubt that the Argentine would have been a blockbuster appointment for West Ham.

What the former Southampton boss did during his time at Tottenham is nothing short of extraordinary.

According to The Sun, Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United are also looking at the 47-year-old.

With the Hammers at the wrong end of the table and now being December, one can understand why Pochettino have reportedly rejected the Hammers.

West Ham will return to action on Saturday evening when they take on Southampton away from home at St. Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League.