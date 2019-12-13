Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: Mauricio Pochettino turn down West Ham United

Subhankar Mondal
Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

According to a report in The Daily Star, Mauricio Pochettino has turned down West Ham United.

It has been reported that West Ham approached former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton manager Pochettino about replacing Manuel Pellegrini.

However, the Argentine, according to the report, has turned down the Hammers, as he will not take any managerial job until the summer of 2020.

 

Blockbuster managerial appointment

Pochettino is one of the best available managers in the world at the moment, and there is no doubt that the Argentine would have been a blockbuster appointment for West Ham.

What the former Southampton boss did during his time at Tottenham is nothing short of extraordinary.

According to The Sun, Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United are also looking at the 47-year-old.

With the Hammers at the wrong end of the table and now being December, one can understand why Pochettino have reportedly rejected the Hammers.

West Ham will return to action on Saturday evening when they take on Southampton away from home at St. Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino former Tottenham Hostspur head coach looks on during a match between Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and Central Cordoba as part of Superliga 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch