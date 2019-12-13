Report: Manchester City eye Mauricio Pochettino to succeed Pep Guardiola

Could Pep leave the Etihad at the end of this season?

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Manchester City are considering former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola in the summer.

The City boss has a contract at the Etihad until the summer of 2021 but the report claims that there is a release clause that will allow him to leave at the end of this season. Guardiola's side have fallen behind in the league this season with Liverpool already 14 points ahead of them.

Losing the Spaniard will certainly be a blow for City who will find it difficult to replace a manager of his quality. However, the report claims that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is liked by the club's hierarchy and he could well be an option should Guardiola leave in the summer.

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham last month after a poor start to the season but the quality of his work there speaks for itself. The Argentine took Spurs from being a team who struggled to finish in the top four to the final of the Champions League and he did that with very little money available to him.

At City, if he gets the job, he will have all the money he needs to get the players he wants which could finally help him get his hands on his first-ever trophy. The squad at the Etihad available to him is also superior to what he had at Tottenham and he might well be the perfect fit.

However, it is unlikely that Pochettino will stay without a job until the start of next season. The former Espanyol boss will surely have a number of attractive propositions between now and the summer and it won't be a surprise to see him take over a new club in the coming months.