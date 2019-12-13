Report: Leicester City are chasing Danish starlet Wahid Faghir

The Foxes will have to face competition for the teenager.

According to a report from Danish outlet BT, Leicester City have joined Dutch champions Ajax in the race for Denmark's highly-rated young forward Wahid Faghir.

The 16-year-old currently plays for Vejle's under-19 side and has been in fine form this season. Faghir has scored five goals already this season in eight starts and his international record has also been quite impressive with seven goals in 12 games.

His build and technical ability has brought in comparisons with Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic with the report calling the youngster a clone of the former Milan and Barcelona striker. Faghir still has a long way to go in his career but a move to Leicester City will certainly be a step in the right direction.

Brendan Rodgers' side have been in phenomenal form this season and are currently second in the league table. The Foxes have arguably been the most entertaining side in the Premier League this term and Jamie Vardy, as always, has been their star.

Vardy has 16 goals in the league already and is the favourite to land the Golden Boot at the end of the season. However, the Englishman will turn 33 in January and Leicester should initiate a succession plan to replace the forward who will go down as a club legend.

Faghir is certainly not an immediate replacement for Vardy but with the right guidance, he has the potential to lead Leicester's forward line in the coming years. The Foxes will have to beat Ajax to the teenager's signature but with the Premier League being an attractive proposition to any young player in the world, Rodgers' side might have a small edge over the Dutch champions.