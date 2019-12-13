Quick links

Report: Duncan Ferguson 'likely' to still be Everton manager next week

Duncan Ferguson the assistant head coach
Everton are set to take on Leicester City in the League Cup next week.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Duncan Ferguson is ‘likely’ to be Everton manager for their match against Leicester City in the League Cup next week.

Everton are still on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Marco Silva, but their search has proved fruitless so far.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is keen to make a quick appointment, but his efforts have failed to date.

 

The Toffees had Ferguson in interim charge at the weekend, and he inspired the Merseyside outfit to a victory over Chelsea.

That has bought Everton some time, with some supporters even suggesting that Ferguson should be given the job until the end of the season.

While that appears unlikely, Ferguson is set to lead Everton against Manchester United at the weekend, and the Echo now claims that the Scot is set to be in the dugout again on Wednesday too.

Interim Everton Manager, Duncan Ferguson celebrates his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on December 07, 2019 in...

Everton are keen to get a permanent manager in sooner rather than later, but it seems that an appointment is not on the horizon just yet.

If Ferguson is left in charge at Everton, then the hope will be that he can draw out the same energy and desire from the players that they showed last weekend again. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

