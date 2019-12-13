Report claims Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen likes Inter Milan interest

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is reportedly on Inter Milan’s radar.

According to FC Inter News, Inter Milan are leading the race for Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Manchester United are also interested in securing the services of the 27-year-old.

The report has claimed that United made an offer of cash and Nemanja Matic to sign the midfielder in the January transfer window, but that was turned down by Spurs.

Inter - who are at the top of Serie A at the moment - reportedly want to secure the services of the Denmark international in the summer of 2020 when he will become a free agent.

It has also been stated that Eriksen ‘likes and appreciates’ the Italian club’s interest.

Moving to Inter Milan

Eriksen is one of the best and most creative players in Europe, and the Dane would be a brilliant signing for Inter, especially on a free transfer.

The Dane has not been in great form this season, but the 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he would be able to make an instant impact at Inter.