Report claims Rangers interest in £4m-plus striker available for free in 2020

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has already upset the player's manager by bringing one of his teammates to Ibrox.

Rangers are among the clubs being credited with an interest in one of Joe Aribo's former teammates, according to Sky Sports.

The broadcaster claims Rangers are keeping a close eye on Lyle Taylor's situation at Charlton Athletic.

Taylor starred alongside the now Rangers midfielder Aribo en route to promotion from League One last season, and continued his form into the Championship - where he has scored five goals in eight games in a campaign disrupted by injury.

But the 29-year-old - for whom Brentford are reported to have failed with bids of up to £4 million in the summer transfer window [London News Online] - is out of contract in six months' time and looks to be on the move in 2020.

Whether that is on a free transfer at the end of the season or a cut-price move in January remains to be seen.

But Rangers are perhaps more likely to favour the former option, with Jermain Defoe's loan deal due to expire then and interest again expected in Alfredo Morelos.

Aribo walked out of Charlton to join Rangers at the end of his own contract - a move which angered the Addicks boss Lee Bowyer.

