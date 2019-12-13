Report: Celtic and Brighton scouts set to watch 9-goal Sebastian Andersson on Saturday

Celtic and Brighton and Hove Albion are rumoured to be keen on the towering striker.

Scouts from Celtic and Brighton and Hove Albion are among those set to attend Union Berlin's fixture at Paderborn on Saturday, according to BILD.

And the newspaper suggests that the Union striker, Sebastian Andersson, will be the focus of Celtic and Brighton attention.

Ajax, Villarreal and 'almost half a dozen' Bundesliga sides are also said to be sending representatives to North-Rhine Westphalia, where Andersson will be seeking his 10th goal in 16 games this season across all competitions.

The 28-year-old Swede only managed 13 throughout the whole of last season, when Union were still a second-tier side.

But he has taken little time to find his feet at Bundesliga level, scoring five times in his last four outings.

According to WhoScored, Andersson's strengths include aerial duels, headed attempts and finishing - and the six-foot-three-inch player would bring a different dimension to Celtic's front line in particular.

Andersson signed a two-year contract with Union at the start of last season. But his manager, Urs Fischer, is 'not at all' afraid of losing his star man to Celtic, Brighton or anyone else.

"At the moment he is still there," Fischer told BILD. "I hope he also scores in the last three games. What is then, I do not care at the moment. For me, the now counts. And we are very well prepared."