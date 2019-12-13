Red Dead Redemption 2 Online: How to claim Twitch Prime Moonshiners rewards

Everything you must know about how to claim the Twitch Prime rewards for the Moonshiners update for Red Dead Redemption 2 Online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Online is receiving a significant update today at the predicted time of 11:00 GMT. Whether the Moonshiners update releases at the above time or not, players can claim free Twitch Prime rewards for the newly added profession. In this article you'll discover what the freebies are and how you can get them.

The Moonshiners update for Red Dead Redemption 2 Online will allow you to trade the livelihood of a bounty hunter, collector or trader for the profession of running an underground bar that isn't entirely legal.

If that somehow sounds too uneventful and dull, you'll be able to get a lot of excitement from decorating your bar with cosmetics and even bands, and you'll also be able to take out the competition through nefarious means.

You can find out everything you need to know about the Moonshiners update and how to start the newest Red Dead Redemption 2 Online profession by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to discover how to claim the update's accompanying batch of free Twitch Prime rewards.

How do you claim the free Twitch Prime rewards for Red Dead Redemption 2 Online?

You need to be a Twitch Prime member to claim its free rewards for the Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Moonshiners update.

Provided you are a Twitch Prime subscriber, you then just need your Rockstar Social Club account to be linked.

The Twitch Prime Moonshiners update rewards were first available on December 12th, but those who don't boast a subscription will have 72 hours to purchase the content for free after becoming a member on December 13th or later.

Going by the assumption that you now boast a Twitch Prime subscription with your Rockstar Social Club account linked, all you need to do is click here and then select Claim Now to follow a bunch of instructions.

Rockstar note that some Twitch Prime benefits and rewards may take longer to show in-game.

What are the Twitch Prime Moonshiners rewards for Red Dead Redemption 2 Online?

One of the Twitch Prime Moonshiners rewards for Red Dead Redemption 2 Online is a Polished Copper Still Upgrade.

This upgrade will allow Moonshiner players "to brew more potent shine that sells at a premium."

In addition to the above, Twitch Prime members will also get the Collector's Bag for free.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.